Shimla, Jul 17 (PTI) The Congress' Deputy Chief Whip in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Kewal Singh Pathania, has appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to consider the Mcleodganj Auto Operator Union's request to permit petrol autos in Mcleodganj near Dharamshala, instead of mandating e-rickshaws.

Pathania, accompanied by a delegation from the Auto Operator Union, met Sukhu on Wednesday evening to discuss the issue. He informed the chief minister that the state government's mandate to use e-rickshaws in Mcleodganj and surrounding areas has caused significant challenges.

Also Read | India Cautions NATO Chief Mark Rutte Against Any 'Double Standards' on Sanctioning Countries Trading With Russia.

"E-rickshaws struggle to navigate the steep terrains of areas like Dharamkot, Naddi, Upper Bhagsu, Haini, and Rakkad, often stalling midway, leading to inconvenience for both commuters and drivers," he said.

Pathania urged the chief minister to approve the union's request to resume the operation of petrol autos, as was the practice earlier.

Also Read | 'You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage': Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover's Bail.

"The CM has instructed the relevant departments to reassess the decision and take steps to provide relief to the auto operators in the region," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)