Guwahati, Jul 12 (PTI) Nearly 30,000 posts in various levels of Assam Police are lying vacant, including 15,248 vacancies since 2016, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a query by Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA Durga Das Boro, Sarma said a total of 29,948 positions are lying vacant.

Out of the 15,248 posts lying vacant since 2016, 4,537 have to be filled up through promotions in future, the chief minister said.

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said 10,711 vacant posts in the police are required to be filled up through direct recruitment and steps are being taken in that direction.

In addition to these, 1,109 fourth grade and 13,591 posts in lower divisions are also lying vacant in the Assam Police, he added.

The process for filling up vacancies through direct recruitment has started after getting necessary approvals from the government, Sarma said.

In a discussion on the police force during the Question Hour, the chief minister said the state government has decided to raise 10 commando battalions, which will have operational jurisdiction near their camps, unlike the existing normal battalions of Assam Police.

Without giving further details, he said that the proposed commando battalions can be posted along the inter- state borders to prevent encroachment and other activities from the other sides.

