Chandigarh, Oct 26 (PTI) Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Tuesday accused his detractors in the Congress of threatening and harassing his supporters, asserting that his rivals cannot defeat him with such "low-level political games".

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab CM last month amid a power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and according to speculations, he may float his own party on Wednesday, just months before the Assembly polls.

Sharp exchanges had taken place between some Punjab Congress leaders and Amarinder Singh over his friendship with Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam in the past a few days.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had said a probe would be carried out to ascertain whether Aroosa Alam has links with Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"From personal attacks they've now stooped to threats and harassment of my supporters in Patiala and elsewhere. Let me tell my rivals they can't defeat me with such low-level political games. They will neither win votes nor people's hearts with such tactics," said Amarinder Singh.

"Those who have stood by me have done so because they believe in & want to continue working for Punjab's peace and development. They will not be scared away by such petty acts of intimidation or persecution. We will continue to fight for Punjab's future," His media adviser quoted him as saying in a tweet.

