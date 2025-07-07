Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reviewed arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, officials said.

He interacted with the pilgrims, service providers, langar sevadars, and sanitation workers, and took stock of the facilities for the devotees, they said.

According to officials, Sinha commended the significant contribution of all stakeholders in the smooth and successful conduct of the pilgrimage.

During his visit, the Lt Governor chaired a meeting with the administrative and security officials and discussed measures taken for the safe and hassle-free journey of the devotees.

