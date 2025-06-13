India News | Amarnath Yatra: Sadhus Reach Jammu Ahead of Commencement of Pilgrimage on July 3

Jammu, Jun 13 (PTI) Scores of sadhus have begun arriving in Jammu, the city of temples, for their onward pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in the South Kashmir himalayas beginning July 3.

The 32-day pilgrimage will commence from the twin tracks, the traditional 48 km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14 km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal on July 3.

A day earlier, the first batch of pilgrims will leave Jammu's Bhagwati nagar base camp and Ram Mandir for the Valley.

The shrine houses the naturally formed ice Shivlingam and over 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid their obeisance at the 3,880-meter-high shrine last year.

"The sadhus have started arriving in Jammu city. Scores have reached our temple complex, which is one of the boarding and lodging centres for the Sadhus," said temple head Mahant Rameshwar Dass.

The famous Ram Mandir in the old city reverberates with chants in praise of Lord Shiva, as over 200 sadhus from across the country have reached here to take part in the annual yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

"All necessary arrangements, including round-the-clock free community kitchen service, lodging, and medical facilities, are in place for the Sadhus here. We wish for a trouble-free yatra," Dass said.

He added that his complex has been serving sadhus for generations throughout the year.

As per past practice, the people of Jammu and Kashmir welcome the pilgrims according to age-old traditions so they do not face any problems.

Ram Mandir in the Purani Mandi area of Jammu, the city of temples, hosts the sadhus and sadhvis at its sprawling complex, with the government departments lending support to ensure various facilities, including on-the-spot registration for the yatra.

Dass lauded the role of the lieutenant governor and the administration in putting up the best possible facilities for the pilgrims.

"We expect a rush of pilgrims to Amarnath this year too," he said.

Amid chants of 'Bam Bam Bhole' and 'Jai Jai Baba Barfani', the sadhus and sadhvis are eagerly waiting for the yatra to commence.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Ram Baba has been visiting Amarnath for the past 24 years.

"We have been coming for the yatra for the past 24 years. This is our 25th year. We are waiting for the day the yatra starts, as we want to have early darshan of Barfani Baba," he said.

He further said that he had walked from his home temple along with his group of Naths in six days.

"I start my year with this yatra by seeking the blessing of the Ice Lingam," he added.

Another sadhu from Odisha said he is confident of undertaking the arduous journey to the shrine with the help of a belt tied around his back to overcome pain.

