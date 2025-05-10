Ambala (Haryana) [India], May 9 (ANI): As part of security preparedness, Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar said on Friday that the district administration has made preparations to deal with any emergency.

He said that the administration has activated air raid sirens, conducted blackout mock drills, and imposed a ban on drone activity across the city.

"Our city is sensitive area and has been attacked during previous wars as well. The district administration has, in view of this, made full preparations for any eventuality. We are in coordination with the armed forces. Our air raid sirens are fully working. We have conducted a blackout mock drill," Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar told ANI.

Highlighting the safety protocols now in place, Tomar urged residents not to place billboards or signage on generator-inverter systems, citing past issues where such boards remained illuminated during blackout tests.

In a strong warning to the public, Tomar announced a complete ban on drone use within district limits.

"Drone flying has been banned in Ambala. If anyone is seen flying a drone, strict action will be taken. Any unidentified drone in the area will be shot down immediately," he said.

Similarly, authorities in Rajasthan's Jodhpur have imposed a ban on drone operations across the district without prior permission.

The directive, issued under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, aims to safeguard national security.

"In view of the current circumstances, due to Jodhpur city being located near the Indo-Pak border and being strategically important, drone operation in the entire Jodhpur Commissionerate jurisdiction has been prohibited without permission," said an order issued by the Jodhpur Deputy Commissioner Of Police.

Drone operators in the region have been instructed to deposit their drones at the nearest police stations immediately, failing which legal action will be taken as per regulations.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7), targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) in response to Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

