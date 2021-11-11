Puducherry [India], November 11 (ANI): Heavy rainfall affected normal life in Puducherry as streets remain inundated due to heavy rainfall in the parts of Union Territory.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin released on Thursday, Puducherry and areas nearby are expected to witness high-speed winds and very heavy rainfall.

"Rainfall and thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely to hit Puducherry and nearby areas," said IMD.

As per the forecast, the Union territory is expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the upcoming five days.

Consequently, fishermen have been warned against any sort of sea venture. (ANI)

