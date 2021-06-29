New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) With social distancing and other safety norms in place, the average waiting time at one of the gates of the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station here went up to 60 minutes for nearly two hours on Tuesday, the DMRC said.

Rajiv Chowk is located in Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital, and falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro network.

"Peak Hour Update Average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk Gate 7 is 60 minutes. In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

After about an hour and 45 minutes, the DMRC again tweeted that the waiting time has been normalised.

"Peak Hour Update The average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk Gate 7 has normalised, " it said.

According to the current guidelines, sitting only on alternate seats is permitted and no standing is allowed. Although the DMRC is running maximum numbers of trains, passengers have to wait outside the stations because of the restrictions.

Sources earlier said each coach has a capacity of about 300 riders -- 50 seated and 250 standing. Since standing is not allowed, effectively 25 people are riding in each carriage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)