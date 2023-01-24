New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tussle between the elected government and the constitutional head over the issue of supremacy in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena on Tuesday met at LG House in traditional 'At Home'.

The Lieutenant Governor and his wife Sangita Saxena today hosted the traditional 'At Home' at Raj Niwas, in the run-up to the 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023.

The 'At Home' was attended by the Delhi Chief Minister, Ministers of the Delhi government and MLAs were also present here.

Apart from them, MPs and, representatives of Foreign Missions in India, representatives of political parties, vice-chancellors, academics, doctors, lawyers, civil society, media and officers from the Government of India, Delhi Government, Delhi Police, armed forces, DDA, MCD and NDMC amongst others were present.

Organized after a gap of two years, owing to the COVID pandemic-related restrictions, the 'At Home' this year had guests from the diverse and varied spectrum that included freedom fighters, Padma Awardees from Delhi, students of government and private schools and colleges, families of martyrs of Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service, sportspersons, paralympians, swachhagrahis, divyangjan, priests and religious leaders of different religions and sects and officers/officials working dedicatedly on key innovative developmental projects like cleaning of Najafgarh Drain, landfill sites of MCD and rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplains. (ANI)

