New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday advocated for the call to go 'Swadeshi', informing the public about the recent tax reliefs introduced by the Centre, including those in income tax and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He suggested that adopting the Swadeshi culture would ensure the momentum of India's economy.

While addressing a gathering at the celebrations for Bastar Dussehra in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Shah said, "If the 140 crore population embraces the resolve of Swadeshi, no one can stop our India from becoming the world's top economic system. Prime Minister Modi has recently provided a huge relief by reducing GST rates. If we adopt the culture of Swadeshi, our country's economy will gain great momentum."

Also Read | Ladakh Statehood Protest: Supreme Court to Hear Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali J Angmo's Plea Seeking His Release on October 6.

In Goa's Bambolim, Shah today praised the Aatmnirbhar Bharat initiative, saying that it has given "impetus" to the country's economy while promoting 'Make in India' and encouraging people from across the world to manufacture in India.

He said that the Aatmanirbhar Bharat is also resolving the issue of unemployment.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's Mother Honey Irani's Driver Charged for Financial Fraud of INR 12 Lakh.

"Aatmanirbhar (Bharat) is the biggest initiative, which has given impetus to our economy, promoting Make in India and for people from all over the world to do manufacturing in India (ease of business). This is also resolving the issue of unemployment. No income tax payable for income up to Rs 12 lakh under the new tax regime. When we came in 2014, the limit was 2.5 lakh. This has increased the purchasing power of women," Shah said while addressing a gathering at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

Urging Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the Union Home Minister stated that the Swayampurna Goa initiative, which aligns with the Aatmnirbhar Bharat vision, must be continued so that the problems faced by the people can be resolved.

"Swayampurna Goa is a major initiative of the government of Goa. I urge Pramod Sawant to continue this program. New government schemes are constantly introduced, and through Swayampurna Goa, we must tirelessly resolve the problems of our citizens. We should strive to make our Goa the first fully developed state in the country in the coming days," Shah said.

According to the Goa government, the Swatampurna Goa initiative has been launched to deliver the benefits of every government scheme, oriented towards beneficiaries, to every needy individual in the state.

In Bastar, the Union Home Minister also made an appeal to the youth to "shun the path of violence" while advising against joining the Naxal movement.

Stating that Naxalism didn't benefit anyone, Shah urged the youth to join the mainstream and assured development works worth Rs 1 crore for villages that become Naxal-free.

"I wanted to appeal to people to ask the youth, who are misled and join Naxalism, to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream. Once the village is free from the Naxal issue, Rs 1 crore will be allocated to them for developmental works," Shah said.

He said that Naxalism has not benefited anyone, while informing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has introduced various schemes in honour of Adivasis. "On behalf of PM Modi, I want to assure that after March 31, 2026, Naxals will not be able to obstruct development," Shah added.

Addressing the demands to hold talks with the Naxals, Shah said that there was nothing to discuss since the Bhratiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre and in Chhattisgarh was dedicated to developing the entire Naxal-affected region, including Bastar.

The Union Home Minister warned against "disrupting the peace" in Bastar and said that the state machinery will respond strongly. He added that March 31, 2026, has been fixed to bid farewell to Naxalism from the soil of this country.

"Some people talk about talks (with Naxals). I want to make it clear once again: both our governments, the Chhattisgarh government and the central government, are dedicated to the development of Bastar and the entire Naxalite region. What is there to talk about? We have formulated a very lucrative surrender policy. Come, lay down your arms. If you take up arms and try to disrupt the peace of Bastar, our armed forces, the CRPF, and the Chhattisgarh police will respond. March 31, 2026, has been fixed to bid farewell to Naxalism from the soil of this country," Shah said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)