Hubli (Karnataka) [India], September 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday arrived in Karnataka to inaugurate various development projects in Davanagere at 3 pm.

Shah landed at the airport in Hubli, where he was warmly greeted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai upon his arrival.

"Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation @AmitShah will inaugurate various development projects in Davanagere, Karnataka. Date: 2nd September 2021 Time: 3 PM," the Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted on Wednesday.

This is for the first time that Shah visited the state after the change in leadership after BS Yediyurappa resigned from his post earlier this year in July. (ANI)

