Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 5 (ANI): A day after Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) extended support to the Centre on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shaht arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday late night for a day-long visit.

The contentious Delhi Services Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday by a voice vote, amid an Opposition walkout.

Also Read | ‘Rust’ Weapons Handler Waives Pretrial Hearing.

During his visit to the state, Shah is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in the city.

Shah was received warmly at the Bhubaneswar airport by leaders of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as party workers.

Also Read | Cross-Border Marriage: Bride From Karachi in Pakistan, Groom From Rajasthan in India Tie Knot Online, Rituals of Nikah Performed.

Taking to Twitter, the office of the Home Minister posted, "Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah Ji will Inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of various projects in Bhubaneswar, tomorrow at 11:00 AM".

https://twitter.com/i/status/1687535823468761088

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to be held at a convention centre, Lok Seva Bavan.

The BJD had earlier announced its support for the Delhi Services Bill, which was tabled in the Lower House by the Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai.

The Union Home Minister initiated a discussion on the Bill on Thursday.

Having secured passage in the Lower House, the Delhi Services Bill will now be introduced in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) does not have a majority.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Lekhashree Samantsinghar, a BJP leader from Odisha, hailed Shah as a tall leader, adding, "He is always seen inspiring the party workers. He is a leader who believes in directly connecting with workers. His smile is enough to enthuse our cadres."

Sharing details of his visit, she said Shah will hold a meeting with party workers, office bearers and the core team in the state on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)