New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, according to sources.

Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, as well as Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, were also present at the meeting, they said.

The meeting followed Lok Sabha Speaker's meeting with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for a third consecutive day of the Monsoon session, as opposition MPs continued to disrupt proceedings, demanding discussion on a series of issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Operation Sindoor, and US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet again at 11 am on Thursday.

Earlier on Monday, Lok Sabha MPs across party lines submitted a memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the removal of High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash discovery row.

A total of 145 Lok Sabha members signed the impeachment motion against Justice Varma under Articles 124, 217, and 218 of the Constitution.

MPs from various parties, including the Congress, TDP, JDU, JDS, Jan Sena Party, AGP, SS (Shinde), LJSP, SKP, and CPM, signed the memorandum.

Notable signatories include MPs Anurag Singh Thakur, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, PP Chaudhary, Supriya Sule, and KC Venugopal, among others. (ANI)

