Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday commenced his visit to Ayodhya by visiting Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Temple.

At first, Home Minister planted a sapling in the premises of the under-construction Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, after which he offered his prayers to Lord Ram.

He then inspected the ongoing construction work in the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Shah then visited Shri Hanumangarhi Temple.

Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in Ayodhya (Rural), as per BJP's official Twitter handle.

The Union Home Minister is scheduled to hold a public meeting program at Sant Kabir Nagar in Gorakhpur. Following this, Shah will hold a roadshow in Bareilly and will address an organizational meeting in Bareilly at around 7 PM.

This visit by the Union Minister holds importance due to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

