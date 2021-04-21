New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the oxygen tanker leak incident in a Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik on Wednesday.

"I am distressed to hear the news of the accident caused by oxygen leakage in a hospital in Nashik. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this incident. I pray to God for the well-being of all the other patients," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

At least 22 people were killed in an oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday, confirmed the District Magistrate, Nashik.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the situation is under control now.

"This is an unfortunate incident. I spoke to Nashik Municipal Commissioner who has informed me that the situation is under control now. I will be going to Nashik soon. Nashik Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has already gone there," he said.

Meanwhile, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane said: "It is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to get a detailed report. We have ordered an enquiry as well. Anyone found responsible will not be spared."

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra.

58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824. (ANI)

