New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the NDA's victory in the Assam Panchayat Elections 2025, calling it a historic mandate and a clear endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-focused governance.

Shah expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for their overwhelming support and attributed the win to the transformative impact of the Prime Minister's "people-centric policies."

In a post on X, Amit Shah posted, "Gratitude to the people of Assam for granting the NDA a historic victory in the Panchayat Election 2025. This victory is an endorsement of PM Modi's people-centric policies that have brought about a new era of peace and prosperity in Assam."

"My heartfelt congratulations to CM Himanta Sarma, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia and the BJP Assam for their dedicated efforts to carry PM Modi's message of development door to door. Together, we will build a developed Assam for all," his post read.

The BJP-led NDA registered a massive victory in the panchayat polls in Assam after BJP and its ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won 300 Zilla Parishad seats and 1436 Anchalik Panchayat seats.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the BJP and its ally party AGP won 300 out of 397 Zilla Parishad seats and 1436 out of 2192 Anchalik Panchayat seats in 27 districts of the state.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Team NDA has secured a sweeping victory in the Assam Panchayat Polls 2025. The people's mandate is a resounding endorsement of our welfare-driven governance and a strong show of faith as we move towards 2026," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister extended his gratitude to BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior BJP leader BL Santosh for their unwavering support during this campaign.

"NDA has received 76.22 per cent vote share in Zilla Parishad and 66 per cent vote share in Anchalik Panchayat. In Anchalik Panchayat, the BJP won 1265 seats and AGP won 171 seats. Congress has won 72 Zilla Parishad seats, and it is only 18 per cent. Congress has won 21 per cent Anchalik Panchayat seats. BJP and its ally party won 66 per cent Anchalik Panchayat seats," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He further said that the Assam Panchayat Polls results point to a clear pro-incumbency wave in Assam.

"Compared to 2018, we have seen a broad increase in seat and vote share by over 26 per cent. These results come 1 year ahead of 2026 Polls and 1 year after an exceptional performance in 2024 Lok Sabha polls," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He also said that, except minority dominated areas, BJP-led NDA won almost 100 percent seats of Zilla Parishad in Hindu dominated areas of the state.

"We have won five minority dominated seats (70-90 per cent minority voters). Before the election, we didn't expect to win more seats, but the people of the state have shown their faith in us and voted for us. In many minority dominated seats, we have secured the second position. If we replicate this in the upcoming assembly election, then it will reflect in 103 assembly seats. From next month, our scheme announcement will be implemented. After the implementation of the schemes, the magnitude will be greater. Ahead of the assembly polls in Assam, this election result is a booster for us," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He further said, "The Assam State BJP will organise a panchayat conference in Guwahati and we will invite Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda."

The panchayat polls in Assam were held in two phases - the first phase was held on May 2 and the second phase was held on May 7 across 27 districts of the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier on Sunday expressed confidence in gaining a massive victory in this election.

The BJP and its alliance partners have registered an impressive victory in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Nagaon, and Morigaon districts. (ANI)

