New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with officials of his ministry, Culture Ministry and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to enquire about the preparedness for the celebrations of India at 75.

The Home Minister also reviewed work for the celebrations marking 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji and 125th Jayanti of Neta ji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"Home Minister Amit Shah held meeting with officials of MHA, Culture Ministry and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on preparations for the celebration of India@75. Reviewed work for celebrations marking 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji & 125th Jayanti of Netaji SC Bose," the home ministry said in a tweet. (ANI)

