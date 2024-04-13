Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a mega roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari on Saturday in support of BJP candidate from Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan.

The roadshow saw a sea of people and party workers walking along with Amit Shah's open-roofed vehicle. Shah was seen greeting people standing on both sides of road to get a glimpse of BJP leader. He also showered rose petals on people.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali Violence: Spot Inquiry Points to ‘Violation’ of Human Rights, Says National Human Rights Commission.

The road show commenced from Mettukadai junction and ended at Old Bus Stand, covering around one kilometer.

Addressing the crowd, the Home Minister urged people to make PM Modi Prime Minister for the third time and said, "I urge all of you to make Modi Ji the Prime Minister of India for the third time. Help us make Bharat the world's third largest economy! PM Modi Ji has made Bharat secure and prosperous more than ever before. Press the 'Lotus' button and make us achieve '400 Paar', this time!," said Amit Shah.

Also Read | Fishing Ban in TN: Annual 61-day Fishing Ban on Eastern Coast of Tamil Nadu to Begin From April 15.

Shah also slammed the ruling DMK for allegedly insulting Sanatan Dharma indulging in corruption.

"The DMK party has hurt the sentiments of people by making insulting remarks on Sanatan Dharma. On the other side, the BJP respects everyone and believes in unity," Amit Shah said.

"The rampant corruption by DMK and AIADMK has deteriorated the very conditions of Tamil Nadu. I urge all of you to save Tamil Nadu from these corrupt parties, and choose the Bharatiya Janata Party for bringing unprecedented transformation in the State," he added.

"PM Modi Ji has been working tirelessly to preserve and promote Tamil culture, Tamil language and Tamil glory. Let's support the BJP to make Tamil Nadu embrace development and prosperity," Home Minister said.

Notably, Congress has fielded Vijay Vasanth from the seat, while AIADMK has given ticket to Nazerath Pasilian. While Congress' Vasanth is the sitting MP from the seat who won the by-polls after the demise of his father H Vasanthakumar in August 2020.

Earlier, on Friday as well, Amit Shah held a roadshow in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The BJP has fielded Raama Srinivasan as its candidate from the Madurai parliamentary constituency.

Polling for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held in the opening phase of the general elections on April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. In 2019, the Congress and DMK-led alliance won 38 out of 39 seats in the state, while AIADMK could only win one seat.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the general elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)