New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with the children from Jammu and Kashmir in the national capital here on Monday, in a youth exchange programme called 'Vatan ko Jaano' (know your country). He highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's striking down of Article 370 helped unite the country.

The interaction was part of the government's continued efforts to integrate Jammu and Kashmir's youth into the national mainstream and promote harmony in the region.

"For a long time there was a lot of fighting in Kashmir, (PM) Modi abolished Article 370 and united the country. Just like there is Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, there is Kashmir. The kids of Kashmir have as much equal rights as a kid from Delhi or even Rajasthan. Is that not good?" Shah told the kids.

Children of various age-groups from 9 years to 13 years old have come to the programme.

Explaining the importance of knowing one's country, Shah said, "You will become a doctor, IAS, or a business.. and the whole country is our home then is it not important to know the whole country? So the union government started the 'watan ko jano' programme."

He further expressed the desire to make India a global education hub for international students, and also changing the mindset of Indian students who want to study abroad.

"For the last ten years, we have been working hard to make this country number one in the world. If you ask a child where he wants to study, he will say that he wants to go to America, Canada, or Australia. After ten years, the country will become such that children from all countries of the world will come to India to study," Shah said during his speech.

Shah underlined how the union government has helped with various other schemes and projects in the Union Territory, such as ensuring drinking water through taps in every home.

"When this country progresses, it is natural for you to progress...The more prosperous this country becomes, the more modern this country becomes, the more development this country will have, it will benefit you. And for the last ten years, our country's Prime Minister has been trying to unite us. Today in Kashmir, where there was no drinking water in the tap before, drinking water has been provided to eighty per cent of the houses there," he added.

Two hundred fifty children from weaker sections of Jammu and Kashmir including 62 girls and 188 boys in the age group of 9-18 years visited Jaipur, Ajmer and Delhi under 'Watan Ko Jano' programme organized by Social Welfare Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir in coordination with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

During their exposure trip, started on February 15, the children visited many important and historic places in Jaipur and Ajmer. They reached Delhi on February 23 to meet dignitaries and visit Qutub Minar, Red Fort and other important places in the national capital. The children will return to Jammu and Kashmir on February 27.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir have been conducting Youth Exchange programme. The main objective of the programme is to expose the youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir to vibrant development and social and cultural diversity of India so that they can feel socially, culturally and emotionally integrated with the rest of the country. The programme is expected to have positive impact on the thinking of the youth. (ANI)

