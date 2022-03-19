Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lauded the work done by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and said that the biggest achievement of the force is controlling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the 83rd Raising Day of the CRPF at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, Shah said, "In 2014, after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved. The biggest achievement in Jammu and Kashmir is the immense success that our forces have achieved in controlling terrorism in the state."

Shah also said that the personnel of the force have provided a sense of safety and security to people, giving them a "sigh of relief".

"The CRPF has done the work of providing a sense of safety and security to the people in India for a long time. The CRPF jawans have given a sigh of relief to people in difficult situations in the country," the Union Minister said.

He expressed gratitude to the CRPF for its role in peacefully holding elections across the country.

"An election is a festival of democracy and a fair election is the soul of a democratic country. Whenever there are Lok Sabha or Assembly elections in India, the CRPF plays an important role in holding peaceful polls across the country," Shah said.

The next of kin of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives while fighting terrorism, left-wing extremism, and insurgency across the country were presented with medals and awards by Shah during the event.

This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital.

The CRPF Raising Day is held on March 19 after India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presented colours to the CRPF following the enactment of the CRPF Act by the Parliament in 1950. The CRPF was raised in 1939 and was then known as the Crown Representative's Police.

The CRPF was raised as the Crown Representative's Police on this very day in 1939. It was given a fresh lease of life soon after Independence when it was renamed and redesigned as the Central Reserve Police on 28th December 1949 and was mandated to secure the internal security of the country. (ANI)

