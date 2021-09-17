Nanded (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has accomplished the target of planting one crore trees in more than 170 districts across the country under the "All India Plantation Drive".

This task was accomplished on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah added while addressing the CRPF Training Centre in Nanded.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2021: Rising Radicalisation Root Cause of Challenges Faced by Region, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The Minister also planted a sapling during the drive, at CRPF Training Centre in Nanded.

"We decided on a target that the CRPF will get together and will put one crore trees across the country," added Shah.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Smart TV Neo & Realme Band 2 India Launch Set for September 24, 2021.

"I am glad to announce that this mission had been completed on the 71st Birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," further said the Home Minister.

"The country's internal security can't be strengthened without CRPF. The country is proud of CRPF," he said during the event.

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi with the launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)