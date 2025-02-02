New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah met representatives from 360 villages in Delhi on Sunday and pointed out to Kejriwal for lying to these communities.

In a recent social media post, Shah alleged that the former Delhi Chief Minister deceived the people of Delhi's rural areas while claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from a humble background, is the only one who can truly address their concerns.

"Met a representative from 360 villages of Delhi rural. Arvind Kejriwal only lied and deceived the people of Delhi's rural areas. Only Modi ji, who comes from a poor family, can solve the problems of Delhi's rural areas. The people of these 360 villages and 36 communities, troubled by AAP, have given their full support to BJP," he posted on X.

Earlier on Sunday, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that BJP is resorting to "hooliganism" ahead of the Assembly elections.

On the other hand, addressing a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that people were being "beaten and thrashed," as several incidents surfaced in videos. Referring to AAP leader Sanjay Singh's allegations, he stated that BJP-backed individuals had assaulted citizens, and when questioned, the Delhi Police purportedly cited "orders from higher authorities" as a reason for their inaction.

Kejriwal also wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that his party workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency are being intimidated and harassed by BJP workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

In his letter, Kejriwal said, "I am writing to express my grave concern over the intimidation and harassment being meted out to our grass-root volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency at the hands of BJP workers and Delhi Police in the run-up to election day."

Kejriwal expressed grave concern over the treatment of AAP's grassroots volunteers, citing instances of unlawful detention, physical abuse, and wrongful booking under various sections.

"Yesterday, our senior volunteer Chetan (Resident of Princess Park Part-2) was unlawfully detained and booked under section 126 of BNSS, 2023 at Tilak Marg Police Station, on the baseless and fictitious grounds that he has previous cases registered against him, while there are none. He was brazenly charged with actions that he never committed. He was also subjected to severe physical abuse by the Police officials to the point that he fainted and was subsequently rushed to Lady Harding Hospital. Later on, after a lot of struggle, he was produced before the Return Officer/ SDM concerned and granted bail, in a matter in which he was brazenly framed," the AAP Chief said in his letter.

Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi Police are targeting AAP volunteers, arbitrarily detaining, questioning, and harassing them. He believes this is a systematic effort to suppress AAP's campaign and discourage volunteers from participating in election-related activities.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8. (ANI)

