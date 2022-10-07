New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a regional meeting on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in Assam on Saturday to discuss the drug scenario in the North-Eastern Region and ways to mitigate it.

The meeting will be held in Guwahati, a sprawling city beside the Brahmaputra River in the North Eastern state of Assam, and Chief Ministers, as well as Directors General of Police of all North Eastern states, will participate, a government source said.

Also Read | The Union Health Ministry Dismissed Media Reports Suggesting Inaccuracies in National … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Under the guidance of the Home Minister, about 11,000 kg of narcotic substances will be destroyed by Narcotics Control Bureau, Guwahati on Saturday.

In addition to this, approximately 13,675 kg of confiscated narcotics (Heroin, Ganja, Codeine Cough Syrup, Narcotic Pills) will be destroyed by the North Eastern states of Assam (2,531 kg) and Tripura (11,144 kg).

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Man Stabs Father to Death Over Property Dispute, Arrested.

In all, approximately 25,000 kg of drugs will be destroyed.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is committed to curbing the drug menace.

Exhibiting the commitment of the Modi government to make society drugs-free, MHA's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is running a special mission from June 1 to destroy the confiscated drugs.

On the occasion of 75th anniversary of independence, Narcotics Control Bureau decided that during this special campaign of 75 days, 75,000 kg of drugs should be destroyed by all the regional units of Narcotics Control Bureau.

NCB achieved the above target in just 60 days well before the deadline and reiterated its commitment to the nation regarding this massive fight against drug abuse and 82,000 kg of seized drugs were destroyed by July 30, 2022.

Under this campaign, during the National Conference held on July 30 this year at Chandigarh, Home Minister started the process of destroying 31,000 kg of narcotics by various field units of Narcotics Control Bureau through a virtual medium by pressing the button.

During this special extermination drive, from June 1 to October 10 this year about 1,09,000 kg of confiscated narcotics have been destroyed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)