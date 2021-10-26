Lucknow, Oct 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be in Lucknow on October 29 and hold meetings over the upcoming UP Assembly elections, a statement issued by the party said on Tuesday.

After reaching Lucknow, he will address conveners and incharges of shakti kendras of the party's Awadh unit and also kick-start a membership drive.

Also Read | DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal Writes UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Connection With Minor’s Rape in Bulandshahr.

UP BJP spokesperson Avneesh Tyagi said on an average, shakti kendras can be defined as a combination of around 10 polling booths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)