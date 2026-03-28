Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday released his party's manifesto for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, featuring 120 key election promises.

TV Dhinakaran Dhinakaran stated, "Among the key assurances, the party has promised that 85% of jobs in both State and Central government establishments within Tamil Nadu will be provided to Tamil people."

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The AMMK leader noted that the manifesto also emphasises the promotion of the Tamil language, stating that "Tamil will be made the official language of the Tamil Nadu government and introduced for use in the High Court. In the agriculture sector mainky for farmers, AMMK has pledged major relief by announcing that all farmers' loans will be completely waived."

On inter-state water disputes, Dhinakaran remarked, "The party has assured that the long-pending Cauvery-Mekedatu dam issue will be resolved through appropriate measures."

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He further said, "For rural employment, the party has promised to increase the current 100 days of work under employment schemes to 150 days, along with a hike in wages for workers."

"The manifesto also includes a commitment to grant full operational freedom to the Tamil Nadu Police to ensure better law and order. But in the DMK regime pokuechands have been tied. In addition, AMMK has stated that a new excise policy will be introduced," Dhinakaran stated.

The leader further shared that, "for government employees, the party has assured the reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme."

The manifesto also mentions that efforts will be taken to secure the Bharat Ratna award for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar."

He further mentioned, "From April 6th i will start my campaign across TN."

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General announced AMMK has secured the vast majority of its preferred constituencies through the AIADMK-led NDA alliance.

AMMK General Secretary TTV Dinakaran, while talking to the reporters, said, "The party has received 99 per cent of the constituencies it had requested in the seat-sharing arrangement with the AIADMK-led NDA alliance."

He also said, "Tamil Nadu is currently under family rule and such dark governance had never been witnessed in the state before in history."

Earlier, on Wednesday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Assembly elections, releasing a list of 65 constituencies allotted to its alliance partners across the state.

As per an official release, the AIADMK will contest 169 out of the 234 seats, while the remaining 65 have been allocated to its allies.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)

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