Vadodara, Jan 21 (PTI) A tanker transporting ammonia gas leaked following an accident on a highway in Gujarat on Tuesday, officials said.

The situation was controlled within an hour and nobody was affected, an official said.

The incident occurred on national highway 64 near Sankarda village in Vadodara district in the afternoon.

"Hazardous ammonia gas started leaking from a tanker after a minor accident," said Vadodara Fire and Emergency Service chief fire officer Nikunj Azad.

Fire Brigade personnel sprinkled water mist on the tanker using multiple nozzles to dilute the concentrated gas and reduce its effect, he said, adding that the breach in the tanker was huge.

"The situation was controlled in an hour. We managed to release the pressure of the tanker to contain the gas leak. The vehicle will be taken to a nearby industrial area for further action," he said.

A police official said nobody was injured and traffic was not affected.

