In a tragic road accident early on January 1, three persons lost their lives, and over 15 were injured after a bus collided with a tanker near Soneth village in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. A video shared by news agency PTI shows the overturned bus, with authorities and emergency personnel at the scene. The collision, which occurred during the early hours, left several passengers trapped inside the wreckage. Rescue teams worked tirelessly to free the injured and transport them to nearby hospitals for treatment. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Nadiad Road Accident: 3 Dead, 2 Others Injured After Car Collides With Truck on Ahmedabad Vadodara Express Highway in Gujarat (Watch Video).

3 Dead, 15 Hurt in Gujarat Bus-Tanker Accident

VIDEO | Three persons died, while over 15 were injured after a bus collided with a tanker near Soneth village in Banaskantha district of Gujarat earlier today. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7EBQKBFfrV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2025

