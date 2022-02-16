Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 16 (ANI): Karamjit Singh Rintu, the sitting mayor from Amritsar, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday.

This comes as a huge blow to Congress ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab, which is set to take place on February 20.

Also Read | Bihar: 33 Cyber Fraudsters Arrested From Nawada.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)