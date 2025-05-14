Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Amrisar Rural Police on Wednesday acted swiftly to arrest two people from Delhi's Model Town in connection with the Majitha Illicit liquor case, according to information.

Sahib Singh, who is one of the main accused in the case, was in contact with Rishabh Jain, it was revealed through his WhatsApp chats. The police suspect that Sahib Singh received consignment from Rsiabh Jain which was used to manufacture spurious liquor in Punjab region.

An FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita and Excise Act, whereas the investigations are underway into the matter to uncover other linkages in this illegal network.

"Acting swiftly on forward and backward linkages, Amritsar Rural Police arrests two persons from Model Town, Delhi in connection with the spurious liquor case in Majitha, Amritsar. One of the main accused, Sahib Singh was in contact with Rishabh Jain, as revealed through his WhatsApp chat history. It is suspected that Sahib Singh received a consignment from Jain, which was used to manufacture spurious liquor in #Punjab region. An FIR has been registered under BNS & the Excise Act, and investigations are underway to uncover other linkages in this illegal network", the statement from Punjab police said.

Around 17 people lost their lives while several were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in the Majitha area of Punjab's Amritsar.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs for each of the kin of the deceased of the Majitha hooch tragedy.

The Punjab Police have arrested 10 individuals, including the kingpin of the illicit liquor racket.

The arrested racket kingpin has been identified as Sahib Singh, while the main suppliers of methanol have been identified as Pankaj Kumar alias Sahil and Arvind Kumar, owners of Sahil Chemicals at Sukh Enclave in Ludhiana. Police have also arrested local distributors Prabhjit Singh and Kulbir Singh and local sellers Ninder Kaur, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh, Arun alias Kala and Sikander Singh alias Pappu. (ANI)

