Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 20 (ANI): Following incessant heavy rainfall for two consecutive days, the Anasagar Chaupati area in Ajmer was waterlogged on Sunday morning.

As the lake overflowed, the residential areas bore the brunt.

Traffic movement on the route has been halted; only large vehicles are permitted to move here, while small vehicles and two-wheelers are not being allowed.

Earlier, the Ana Sagar lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer overflowed on Saturday morning, following incessant rain, which caused waterlogging. Due to this, the road connecting Bajrang Garh to the market has been closed.

The locals used sandbags in an attempt to stop the flow of water.

Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer Vinod Manohar stated that the cause of waterlogging is due to lake water entering through escape channels, which have been opened by nearly 30 inches.

"The waterlogging is due to the water from the escape channels (of the lake) ... The channel gates have been opened by nearly 30 inches, and if needed, we will adjust them accordingly. There has been 8-9 inches of rainfall since yesterday," Manohar told ANI.

Following continuous heavy rainfall that led to waterlogging in several parts of Ajmer city, rainwater entered the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital on Saturday.

A local visitor at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital said, "It has been raining since 5 am on Saturday. Rainwater has entered many parts of the hospital."

Earlier, Ajmer Municipal Corporation Health Officer Prithviraj Singh urged the public to remain at home and avoid areas with waterlogging.

Prithviraj Singh said, "Today's red alert has been announced by the weather department. All the common people are asked to remain in their homes. Where there is excessive water, the general public is aware of all the affected areas; therefore, they should avoid going out there and pay special attention to those places."

He also stated that, in accordance with the Municipal Commissioner's directions, various teams, including engineers, sanitation workers, and healthcare workers, are visiting all areas where waterlogging occurs regularly.

"Our teams are stationed at all the places where water is filled on a regular basis, Brahampuri, Sunheri Colony, Aam Ka Talab, and New Govind Nagar. Wherever there is a complaint of water stagnation or a broken valve, our team is present and efforts are being made to resolve the issue. Also, wherever there is a requirement for soil cuttings, or a valve is broken, soil cuttings are immediately sent from the control room," Singh added. (ANI)

