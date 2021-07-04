Port Blair, Jul 4 (PTI) The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,478, a health official said on Sunday.

All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The archipelago now has only 20 active COVID-19 cases, of which 18 are in the South Andaman district and two in the North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district of the union territory is now COVID-19 free, the official said.

Five more persons recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,330.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 128 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The administration has so far tested 4,12,361 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.81 per cent, he said.

A total of 1,85,734 people have been inoculated in the union territory so far, of which 1,57,972 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 27,762 have received both doses of the vaccine, he added. The total population of the union territory is 4 lakh people.

