Port Blair, Jul 22 (PTI) Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the total caseload in the union territory to 7,521, a health department official said on Thursday.

The three persons were detected with COVID-19 at the airport during testing, he said.

All passengers arriving by flight have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into the islands, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The archipelago now has 18 active COVID-19 cases of which 16 are in the South Andaman district and two in the North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district is now COVID-19 free as it has no active case, he said.

Four more persons recuperated from COVID-19 during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,374, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 4,29,739 samples for COVID-19, and the positivity rate stands at 1.75 per cent, the health department official said.

More than 2.62 lakh people have been inoculated so far, he said, adding that that the total population of the union territory is around 4 lakh.

