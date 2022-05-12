Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the 4,200 godowns project worth Rs 2,700 crore within a year to improve the functioning of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

The Chief Minister chaired the Agri Infra Fund Projects review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

Agri Marketing officials informed the Chief Minister that the godowns project was bankrolled by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), who agreed on a principle to fund the project.

The officials said that 1,165 godowns were sanctioned under the first phase, Reddy directed the officials to complete the entire project in war-footing mode.

"Andhra Pradesh's brainchild RBK is being spoken at global forums, and to improve its functioning, these godowns are very much required," the Chief Minister said.

Department of Agriculture informed that Kisan Drones would be used in 2,000 RBKs in the state with a total cost of Rs 200 crore.

These RBKs are being identified on various criteria like input-intensive crops are growing higher in number. They also told Reddy that they are in the process of identifying and training the people to use the drones.

Collection centres and cold rooms which are being established throughout the state would be completed by December, Officials said. They added that food processing units, and millets processing units would be completed in a phased manner.

Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Corporation (APDDC) officials said that milk procurement in the state has increased. "The number of farmers selling the milk to our centres was also increased in the state," officials said.

APDDC officials added that private dairy producers are not transferring the declared price to the farmers unlike APDDC, and action has been taken in over 70 cases.

"Farmers should know the quality of the milk before selling it to the private diaries so they don't get duped," the Chief Minister said.

"In all RBKs, we should establish a testing facility in line with soil testing so that farmers would know the quality of their produce," he added.

He also directed the officials to tie up Amul kiosks with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at the RBK level.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the works of the Department of Horticulture, Fisheries, and Agriculture, and directed the officials to complete the project within the stipulated time. (ANI)

