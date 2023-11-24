Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is making Chandrababu Naidu his sole target, said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member Varla Ramaiah here on Friday.

Varla Ramaiah told media persons at the party headquarters here that Jagan is only aiming at sending Chandrababu Naidu to jail by filing false cases against him.

"No other Chief Minister in the country has such a faction mentality," he remarked.

Pointing out that till now not even a single piece of evidence has been produced in any case filed against Chandrababu, the TDP politburo member said that Chandrababu Naidu never committed any mistake and how such a leader can be jailed.

"Since Chandrababu is out of the jail now the YSRCP leaders are feeling completely annoyed," he added.

Jagan has been giving promotions to the officers who are targetting Chandrababu, the TDP politburo member said and stated that there might be some officers who toe the line of Jagan but the Chief Minister can not take the judiciary for granted.

Initially, the ruling party leaders claimed Rs 3,000 cr for corruption in the Skill Development case, then brought it down to Rs 300 cr and finally to a mere Rs 27 crore Varla Ramaiah said and felt that by making such false allegations the ruling party leaders got totally humiliated.

The YSRCP leaders are making every effort to mislead the people by making allegations of corruption in the Inner Ring Road case in which not even a single rupee was spent, Varla Ramaiah observed.

"Since the Advocate General, Sriram, is not supporting these false cases foisted against Chandrababu he has been sidelined and thus the responsibility to argue for the Government has been passed on to the Additional Advocate General, Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy," he said.

Varla Ramaiah is of the opinion that Ponnavolu is a person who woefully lacks legal sanctity and thus he is simply toeing the line of Jagan to target Chandrababu.

"The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is terrorising sincere officers while those who are supporting the false cases are being rewarded," he remarked.

"The general practice is that the police officers do not file any case without evidence but in the case of Chandrababu they are registering false cases against him by either getting tempted to the offers of Jagan or maybe under serious threats," Ramaiah observed.

He asked why the state Chief Minister is nursing a grudge against Chandrababu.

Jagan has been spending crores of rupees of public money and misleading the judiciary to take revenge against Chandrababu, he said and felt that Jagan is also eligible for punishment for adopting such an attitude. (ANI)

