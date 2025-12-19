New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi and sought the Centre's approval for the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail Projects.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that the revised Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for both metro systems have already been submitted to the Ministry for approval. He emphasised that early clearance is crucial for accelerating the development of two of Andhra Pradesh's fastest-growing urban centres.

CM Naidu explained that Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada require robust, modern and sustainable urban mobility solutions to keep pace with their expanding populations, growing economic activity and rising transportation demands. He highlighted that metro rail connectivity would significantly reduce congestion, enhance productivity, improve mobility for citizens, and support long-term economic growth.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to prioritise and fast-track the approval process so that groundwork for both metro projects can begin at the earliest.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested funding support through Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) to develop Rayalaseema as a horticulture hub.

"Delighted to meet the Hon'ble Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji, in New Delhi today. With the support of Central initiatives such as Purvodaya, Andhra Pradesh has the potential to emerge as a major growth engine for eastern India. I also requested funding support through SASCI, support for our plans to develop Rayalaseema as a horticulture hub, and Central budgetary assistance to accelerate the long-term economic development of our state."

Chandrababu Naidu also met with the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri and discussed the progress of the BPCL Greenfield Refinery Project in Nellore.

In a post on X, Chandrababu Naidu said, "It was a pleasure to meet the Hon'ble Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Ji, in New Delhi today to discuss the progress of the BPCL Greenfield Refinery Project in Nellore. I also extended an invitation to the Hon'ble Minister to grace the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the refinery." (ANI)

