New Delhi, December 19: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the government wanted a discussion on air pollution, but it could not take place due to the ruckus created by Congress and other opposition parties during the passing of Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill. He said the government was ready for a full-day discussion on air pollution. "We wanted a discussion on pollution. The opposition had requested it. But the Congress created a ruckus. This one regret remains. We were ready for a full-day discussion on pollution... The Congress party, by further instigating and provoking other parties, created chaos and disruption by storming into the well of the House," Rijiju told reporters. Parliament Winter Session 2025: Bills Passed This Session Will Make India 'Viksit Bharat', Says Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Sources earlier said that discussion on pollution could not take place during the winter session of Parliament as there was "no proper atmosphere" for debate. The Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill was passed by Parliament on Friday. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday afternoon, and the Rajya Sabha sat past midnight to pass the legislation. The discussion on air pollution was on the agenda of the Lok Sabha on Thursday, but the House was adjourned soon after the Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill 2025 was passed. The bill, which seeks to replace MGNREGA, was vociferously opposed by Congress and other opposition members who shouted slogans. Parliament Winter Session 2025: Winter Session of Parliament Concludes; Lok Sabha Productivity at 111%, Rajya Sabha at 121%.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rijiju condemned the behaviour of opposition MPs, including the alleged tearing of papers. The two Houses were adjourned sine die on Friday, the last date of the winter session of Parliament. Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die soon after it met for the day. The winter session of Parliament began on December 1.

