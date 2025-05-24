New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu proposed at the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday the formation of three focused sub-groups of States, in collaboration with the Union Government and NITI Aayog, to fast-track progress toward Viksit Bharat in 2047.

According to an official release by the State government, the first sub-group on GDP growth aims to boost investments, manufacturing, exports, and job creation, supported by central Viability Gap Funding for PPP projects.

The second sub-group on population management will help India leverage its demographic advantage while preparing for future challenges like ageing and low fertility.

The third sub-group will focus on technology-driven governance, utilising AI, quantum computing, drones, and digital platforms for real-time, citizen-centric administration, the release stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This year's theme is 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047', with the central focus on states and thereby making India a developed nation. The Governing Council Meeting discussed the approach to Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat in 2047.

The meeting convened Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, Union Ministers, and senior officials from across India to discuss national policy and cooperative federalism.

According to the AP government's release, the Chief Minister's interaction was a huge success at the event, as the Prime Minister himself lauded "Andhra Pradesh's growth blueprint."

While praising the reforms brought by the AP government steered by CM Naidu, the Prime Minister mentioned, as per the release, "that all states should examine and study the reforms of Andhra Pradesh. There could be a lot of inputs in the blueprint for growth projected by CM Naidu for other states also."

Besides, while addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Naidu paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, lauding the Armed Forces' decisive Operation Sindoor.

He also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership during the crisis and emphasised India's resilience and self-reliance.

The meeting's core focus was on the theme "Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047," aiming to build a prosperous, inclusive, and future-ready India by its centenary. The Council deliberated on accelerating entrepreneurship, employment, and skill development, transforming Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities into growth hubs, and reviewed key outcomes and decisions to reinforce cooperative federalism and collective progress toward national development.

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh praised India's remarkable rise over the past decade under the leadership of the Prime Minister, highlighting the nation's progress from the world's 10th to the 4th largest economy, on track to become the 3rd largest. He acknowledged transformative reforms like Digital India, GST, Startup India, PM Gati Shakti, and Jal Jeevan Mission, which have redefined India's development landscape.

Emphasising India's strengthened global stature, exemplified by Operation Sindoor, the Chief Minister noted that having the right leader at the right time has been crucial in steering the nation toward its ambitious goals in the right direction. (ANI)

