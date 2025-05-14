Amaravati, May 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Wednesday directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the forthcoming International Yoga Day on June 21, which will be commemorated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vizag.

During the relaunch of Amaravati construction works on May 2, Modi had announced that he would attend the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in the port city.

Accordingly, the state government is making appropriate arrangements to organise the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on June 21 with the slogan 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', said an official release.

"Elaborate arrangements have to be made to successfully organise the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam," said Vijayanand during a review meeting, the release said.

He instructed officials to start making the arrangements from now onwards, noting that all students from eighth standard to post graduation from a variety of educational institutions should be involved in this programme.

Similarly, he suggested that representatives of the Ayush Mission across the state, yoga instructors, yoga sports associations, yogasana sports associations, physical education teachers, sports coaches and various central government institutions in Vizag should be involved on a large scale.

In the run up to the event, the TDP-led NDA government will create awareness about yoga with the slogan "Yogandhra-2025".

The state government will implement a four-week long campaign from May 29 to increase awareness among the people about yoga.

Yoga awareness campaigns will be organised at the district level in all districts from May 29, at the assembly constituency level (June 5), village level (June 12) and in educational institutions (June 17).

It is making arrangements to celebrate the event with the participation of about two lakh people in collaboration with the Union Ministry of AYUSH, Art of Living, Isha Foundation, Yoga Sports Association, various universities and other organisations.

Union AYUSH Ministry Secretary Rajesh, who participated virtually in this meeting from New Delhi, said that the event management will be finalised in a few days and two lakh T-shirts and yoga mats will be sent to the state.

He made it clear that all necessary support will be provided to the state government to organise the International Yoga Day celebrations successfully.

Nodal officer for yoga day, MT Krishna Babu made a power point presentation regarding the celebrations and said that arrangements will be made for about two lakh people to participate.

He said that the place to organise the event in Visakhapatnam has to be finalised.

