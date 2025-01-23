Amaravati, Jan 23 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the recent stampede at Tirupati temple which led to the death of six people and injuries to several others.

The inquiry is aimed at uncovering the circumstances which led to the stampede at Padmavathi Park, Tirupati on January 8 when devotees were waiting to collect tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.

"Government of Andhra Pradesh hereby appoints Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, retired judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh as a Commission of Inquiry to inquire into the stampede," said a government order (GO) on Wednesday.

Among other tasks, the Commission of Inquiry will also identify whether proper arrangements were made for the distribution of tokens and whether there were any shortcomings in the arrangements.

