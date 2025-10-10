Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurated the talk organised on the occasion of World Mental Health Day in Vijayawada by waving the flag. Yadav spoke about the importance of prioritising mental health, just as one would physical health.

The Health Minister urged everyone to collectively make an effort to control mental health disorders.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 100 crore people are suffering from mental disorders across the world. WHO further stated that seven out of ten people are struggling with a mental health issue.

Along with improving medical services in hospitals, the system of 'tele counselling' with experts for those with mental problems should be further strengthened. Health Minister Yadav noted, "Awareness programs are being conducted in educational institutions to prevent students from being exposed to mental anxiety."

He stressed that WHO reports suggest that approximately 30 crore people suffer from anxiety disorders and 24 crore individuals from depressive disorders. Speaking on the state's health, he said, "There are 15 crore people suffering from mental health disorders in Andhra Pradesh, reportedly."

Stress, anxiety, and depression are some common mental health issues faced by a majority of people worldwide, which impact their personal and professional lives. The root causes of these disorders vary from peer pressure and societal expectations to bullying and harassment.

Health Minister Yadav appealed to parents not to pressure children in terms of results. He said, "Parents are pushing their children to crack NEET and IIT, and there is nothing wrong in aspiring for a good future for the children, but it is important to notice if the "acute pressure" is forcing them to take drastic steps." He also underlined the shortage of psychologists in the country, the rising number of student suicides, and the need to focus on this issue.

He further informed that after the coalition government came to power, the NTR Health Sciences University started the MPhil Clinical Psychology course for the first time. He explained that the issue of mental illness not only impacts the health of the individual but also the economy of the nation. (ANI)

