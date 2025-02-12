Tadepalle (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Highlighting his administration's Rs 2.71 lakh crore direct benefit transfers and fulfilment of promises despite COVID-19 challenges, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's coalition government for neglecting key sectors, failing to fulfil the poll promises and cancelling YSRCP welfare schemes.

During a meeting with public representatives of the united Guntur district, Jagan Reddy claimed that Chandrababu Naidu has been betraying public trust by discarding the manifesto and neglecting key sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, and industries.

He stated that the YSRCP party secured 40 per cent of the vote share in the last elections, with just a 10 per cent reduction.

He attributed this loss to his refusal to make false promises like Chandrababu. However, he assured his supporters that he remains deeply connected to the people and will continue in politics for another 25-30 years.

Further, Reddy questioned the future of those in the current government, asking what would happen when people realise the deception and pointed out that TDP leaders are now afraid to enter villages because they have failed to keep their promises.

He mocked CM Naidu's slogans, saying that instead of being a "guarantee for the future," he has become a "guarantee for fraud."

The former chief minister also slammed the coalition government for being involved in multiple scams, including sand and liquor scandals and said, "Corruption is rampant, bribes have become necessary for any work, gambling clubs are openly operating, and those who question the government are being arrested under harsh laws."

He warned that such injustice will not last and that the people will give a strong lesson and promised that YSRCP will return to power with "Jagan 2.0" governance.

He further assured that no wrongdoers would be spared and that legal action would be taken against those involved in corruption. He admitted that during his tenure, COVID-19 restricted his ability to support party workers fully, but he pledged to stand by every worker in the future.

"TDP used threats and inducements to manipulate results and had no real public support," he said and reminded everyone that in his tenure, TDP won only two municipalities, and if YSRCP had resorted to similar tactics, they would not have won even those. He said the YSRCP believes in democracy and respects electoral outcomes, unlike the TDP, which engages in unethical practices.

He assured party cadres that YSRCP is fully prepared to return to power and serve the people again. He also took a dig at Chandrababu Naidu, recalling his controversial comment that even old women press buttons while voting. He mocked Naidu for now trying to influence voters, saying such behaviour proves his deceptive nature. He questioned whether the person who deceived the people should not face legal action for fraud. (ANI)

