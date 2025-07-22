Rampachodavaram (Andhra Pradesh), July 22 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday said that no civilian casualties occurred during the encounter in Alluri Seetharama Raju district on June 18 in which three Maoists were killed.

On June 18, three Maoists -- Gajarla Ravi, who operated under the name Uday, Venkata Ravi Lakshmi Chaitanya, who operated in the name Aruna, and 35-year-old Anju -- were killed in an exchange of fire (EOF) with police in Kintukuru village (Papikondalu forest area).

"The location of the EOF is a dense forest, far removed from any civilian habitation. There were no civilian casualties in this incident," said Rampachodavaram DSP GS Prasanth in an official press release.

According to him, the exchange of fire resulted when the police parties were confronted with the gunfire from armed and aggressive Maoists.

The DSP said all procedures mandated for an independent and impartial investigation post-EOF were followed diligently and within the prescribed timelines.

Police officials further appealed to all underground cadres and Maoist sympathisers to shun the path of violence and make use of the opportunity to surrender.

He further said that police are committed to ensuring a dignified reintegration of such individuals into the mainstream through the established surrender and rehabilitation policies.

"The Left Wing Extremist activities have significantly declined in the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) District owing to sustained and intensive developmental activities carried out by the government machinery. Because of this, the tribal development has taken centre stage in the district," said Prasanth.

