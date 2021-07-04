Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended three persons from Kuppam district in connection with stealing passengers' belongings and chain snatching in trains.

As per an official statement from RPF, the three accused have been identified as S Vijay (20), K Saravanan (26) and Harish (26) were apprehended on June 30 with valuables amounting to Rs 1,78,000.

The RPF recovered six mobile phones stolen by the three suspects. They also recovered one Indian Bank Receipt of mortgage of gold chain weighing 20.5 grams which was snatched from a lady passenger in Kuppam Railway Station, the RPF said.

The RPF constable of Bangarpet who was on continuous confidential watch and the Task Force regarding the theft of relay coils from location box between Bisanattam and Kuppam Railway Stations noticed the above three people moving suspiciously, read the statement.

"When RPF apprehended them and subjected them to inquiry, they denied their involvement in the theft of Railway coils but, accepted that they were involved in the theft of mobile phones at Kuppam Railway Station from passengers travelling in trains. They also revealed that they had snatched a gold chain from a passenger in Kanniyakumari-Bengaluru Express, at Kuppam Railway Station in March," it said.

The three suspects have been handed over to Government Railway Police, Kuppam for further action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)