New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Eastern Central Railway has cancelled three trains due to heavy rains and waterlogging at the bridge in the Padugupadu-Nellore section on Monday.

The trains that have been cancelled include 22352 Yashwantpur-Patliputra Express, 12295 Bengaluru-Danapur Sanghamitra Express and 06509 Bengaluru-Danapur Express.

As many as 20 people have lost their life due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, while over 30 people are still missing. (ANI)

