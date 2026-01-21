Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Gold prices in Dubai surged to record-breaking levels on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, following a significant rally in global bullion markets. The 24K gold variant is currently trading at AED 571.25 per gram, reflecting a sharp increase of AED 9 compared to the previous day’s closing. This upward trend comes as international spot gold prices test new resistance levels amid global economic shifts. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, January 21, in AED, USD and INR below.

The local price hike in the "City of Gold" mirrors a broader international surge. On Wednesday morning, global spot gold prices remained firm above the USD 4,600 per ounce mark. Analysts attribute this momentum to a combination of a weaker US dollar and increased demand for safe-haven assets.

In Dubai, retail prices are influenced directly by these international benchmarks, supplemented by local market demand. The current rates represent one of the highest valuations for the precious metal in the UAE's recent history, marking a nearly 6% increase since the start of the month. Gold Rate Today, January 21, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Price Today, January 21, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 571.25 155.50 14,192 10 Grams 5,712.50 1,555.00 141,920 1 Tola 6,663.00 1,813.75 165,532 22K 1 Gram 529.00 144.00 13,142 10 Grams 5,290.00 1,440.00 131,424 1 Tola 6,170.00 1,679.50 152,126 21K 1 Gram 506.50 137.90 12,508 10 Grams 5,065.00 1,379.00 125,078 1 Tola 5,908.00 1,608.50 145,889 18K 1 Gram 434.75 118.40 10,801 10 Grams 4,347.50 1,184.00 108,008 1 Tola 5,071.00 1,380.50 125,972

Note: Prices are indicative and based on market opening rates. Retail prices may vary slightly based on individual jeweler premiums.

Impact on Retail and Investment

The record highs have created a mixed sentiment in the Dubai Gold Souq and various retail hubs. While seasoned investors are seeing substantial gains on their existing holdings, retail buyers and tourists are facing significantly higher entry costs for jewelry. Dubai Gold Rate Today, January 20, 2026: 22K and 24K Prices Surge to Fresh All-Time High.

Local jewelers noted that despite the high prices, the city continues to see steady footfall, particularly from overseas buyers who benefit from the tax-free and competitive pricing structures unique to the UAE market.

January 2026 has been a volatile month for the metal. Prices began the year at approximately AED 523.50 for 24K gold. The current rate of AED 571.25 underscores a period of rapid appreciation. For comparison, the lowest price recorded this month was AED 520.25 on January 2.

