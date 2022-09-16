Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has passed four bills, including Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (Disciplinary Proceedings Tribunal) (repeal) Bill 2022 by voice vote.

After question hour, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram took up the bills which were introduced on the opening day.

The Andhra Pradesh Pradesh Panchyat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2022, which was brought by Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development B Mutyala Naidu, was passed by voice vote.

Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022, which was tabled by Minister for Roads and Buildings D Ramalngeswara Rao, was passed by voice vote.

The Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (Disciplinary Proceedings Tribunal) Repeal) Bills 2022, tabled by Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on behalf of the Chief Minister, was also passed by voice vote along with Andhra Pradesh (Agriculture Produce and Livestock) Markets (Amendment) Bills 2022. (ANI)

