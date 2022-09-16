Ratlam, September 16: A video of a dog sleeping on a hospital bed in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media on Friday, prompting the opposition Congress to slam the Bharatiya Janata Party government for the "worrisome health system" in the state.

Ratlam Chief Medical and Health Offficer Dr Prabhakar Nanavare told PTI he was unaware of the incident as he was on leave. Stray Dogs Seen Walking Freely Inside Patient Ward at Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra’s Nagpur; Watch Viral Video.

Watch Video:

In a tweet, MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said dogs were getting sound sleep in the state under the BJP dispensation while patients were unable to get beds in hospitals.

The video is from a government hospital in Alot here, Saluja claimed.

"Worrisome health system", Saluja tweeted.

