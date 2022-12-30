Amaravati, December 30: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for a medical college and other development projects worth Rs 986 crore at Amaravati on Friday. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the plaques of the Rs 470 crore Yeleru and Tandava canal link project, the Rs 500-crore Government Medical College to be built on 52.15 acres at Narsipatnam and a Rs 16.60-crore road widening project on the Narsipatnam highway.

Later, addressing a large gathering, the chief minister said, "The North Andhra region, which was neglected by the previous TDP regime, will now march ahead with other areas on the development front." Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Releases Rs 590 Crore to Beneficiaries of Various Schemes Who Missed Benefits Earlier.

He said the new medical college will have an annual admission capacity of 100 seats while the nursing college, too, will have the same admission capacity while catering to the growing health and medical needs of the surrounding areas which were neglected by the TDP regime.

"People who used to visit Visakhapatnam for medical treatment during the TDP rule will heave a sigh of relief once the new medical college is up and running. It will have a 630-bed IP (in-patient) capacity," the CM said, adding, "It would also change the face of Narsipatnam and its surrounding areas." Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Says, ‘Families Displaced by Polavaram Project Not Happy With PM Narendra Modi’.

He added that people of many mandals in the Narsipatnam and Kakinada districts would benefit from the Yeleru and Tandava canals link project.

Announcing that a Tribal university is also under development in the area, he said he hoped his government would be able to launch more such projects with help from the people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)