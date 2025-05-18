Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh is at Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on a two-day visit from May 16 to 17, the ministry said on Sunday.

During the visit, the Defence Secretary interacted with Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, as per the release.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Killed for Harassing Girl, Her Family With Marriage Proposal, 4 Arrested in Dwarka.

He was briefed on the Command's operational capabilities and key activities.

He was also provided a detailed overview of ongoing and planned infrastructure development projects on the East Coast that are aimed at further enhancing naval operational and strategic capabilities.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Multiple Regions Across Country Till May 24.

Earlier, in a dynamic demonstration of bilateral military cooperation and joint operational readiness, Indian and US Armed Forces concluded a comprehensive training phase in Visakhapatnam as part of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025.

This tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative continues to enhance interoperability, mutual trust, and cultural synergy between the two strategic allies.

The harbour phase featured rigorous physical conditioning, jungle warfare, and small arms training, and integrated field craft modules. The Indian contingent was represented by troops from the 8 Gorkha Infantry Battalion Group of the Amphibious Brigade, Bison Division, under the Sudarshan Chakra Corps.

They trained alongside personnel from the US Army's 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment ("Bobcats") of the 11th Airborne Division and the US Marine Corps' 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion.

At the Duvvada Firing Range, soldiers engaged in buddy pair and combat firing, Jungle Lane Shooting, and close-quarter battle drills simulating dense terrain operations. Integrated Field Craft (IFC) training focused on tactical movement, obstacle navigation, and terrain-specific combat readiness. A Combat Medical Aid module emphasised battlefield first aid and casualty evacuation procedures.

Rear Admiral Greg Newkirk, Commander, Task Force 70, US Navy, and the Commanding Officer of the Gorkha Rifles Infantry Battalion Group, actively participated in live firing and jungle combat drills, exemplifying leadership by example. Senior officials from HQ Eastern Naval Command and HQ Integrated Defence Staff were also present, underscoring the high-level commitment to Indo-US defense cooperation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)