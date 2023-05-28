Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Approximately Rs 50 lakh worth of property was damaged after a fire broke out in a storeroom of a scrap shop on Sunday morning at Parawada in Visakhapatnam, an official said.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire in an hour, he said.

According to the official, the fire broke out in the storeroom of the scrap shop that stored many wastes belonging to the Parawada Pharmacy Companies.

"Approximately 50 lakh worth of property was damaged after the fire broke in the scrap shop that was identified as Navid scrap shop," the official said.

Parawada Inspector Eswararao said "No loss of life reported. Further investigation into the matter is underway."

Meanwhile, rural residents in the area of the Pawarada pharmaceutical firms were growing anxious due to frequent fire and gas leak mishaps in the pharma city, said officials.

They further added that the residents of Parawada were facing many problems due to the waste coming from the pharma companies of Parwada Pharma City.

"People are accusing that the authorities aren't taking any serious action on frequent fire and gas leakage accidents," added officials.

The officials further said that the fire incident sparked fear in the surrounding villages.

"The locals are demanding the authorities take strict action to prevent unwanted accidents," said officials. (ANI)

